UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Kathua, Meerut today

Lucknow, April 10 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address an election rally in Kathua district in Jammu on Wednesday.

This will mark Yogi Adityanath's first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit has mobilised party leaders from the divisional level up to the district level to ensure maximum turnout and make the rallies a historic event.

The Parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir for all five Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases, with each phase covering one seat.

The election schedule is as follows: April 19 for the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, April 26 for the Jammu-Reasi seat, May 7 for the newly-created Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, May 13 for the Srinagar seat, and May 26 for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in the Kashmir region.

Meanwhile, later on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath will also address meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut as well.

