UP: Fire breaks out in Sikandrabad's mattress factory

By ANI | Published: November 27, 2022 06:47 AM 2022-11-27T06:47:11+5:30 2022-11-27T12:20:07+5:30

A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night. The fire was reported to have erupted ...

A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night.

The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.

Fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

