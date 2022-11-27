UP: Fire breaks out in Sikandrabad's mattress factory

A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night.

The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.

Fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor