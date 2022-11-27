UP: Fire breaks out in Sikandrabad's mattress factory
By ANI | Published: November 27, 2022 06:47 AM 2022-11-27T06:47:11+5:30 2022-11-27T12:20:07+5:30
A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night.
The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.
Fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
