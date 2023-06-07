UP: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva succumbs to injuries after being shot inside Lucknow's civil court

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 : Police on Wednesday confirmed that gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, who was shot at inside Lucknow's civil court while being brought for a hearing, succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said, "Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at today and succumbed to his injuries. Two of our constables also sustained injuries but are out of danger. They are currently under treatment. I've been told that the assailant has been arrested."

Meanwhile, lawyers staged a protest outside Lucknow Civil Court in the wake of the firing incident.

"A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," said Agarwal.

"A criminal, identified as Sanjeev Jeeva, was shot today. Two police officials, who were escorting him to the court, also sustained injuries. A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police, Law and Order, Lucknow, said.

The gangster was accused in the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt and was being brought to court for a hearing.

"DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises after receiving word of the incident," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra.

Further details are awaited.

