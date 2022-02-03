UP IAS officer lodges complaint against ex-husband

Lucknow, Feb 3 A woman IAS officer has accused her divorced husband, also a retired bureaucrat, of indulging in domestic violence for the past 32 years.

The woman officer has approached the Gomti Nagar police and lodged a report, charging her ex-husband of criminal breach of trust and forgery, among others.

The complainant said her husband often used to beat her and fraudulently took lakhs of rupees from her. She further alleged that her husband forged documents to grab a part in her property which she had purchased after taking loan.

Requesting anonymity, she said, "He got his name added in my bank account and later took all the documents like ATM card and cheque books. He also created three email accounts in my name, linked it to my salary account and carried out transactions. He also tampered with my insurance policy documents."

She claimed that her husband ignored corona safety protocol and passed on the infection to her after contracting Covid-19.

"My husband hid my medical test reports which ascertained that I had black fungus infection due to which I could not get proper treatment. While I was in the hospital, my husband withdrew over Rs 19 lakh which he invested in the share market," she alleged.

The complainant said she was being subjected to cruelty since her marriage and her husband used to give her Rs 6,000 only for house expenses. "He used to beat me if I demanded more money," she alleged.

Station house officer (SHO) Gomti Nagar, K.K. Tiwari, said, "A probe is underway in the case and further action will be taken after investigations."

