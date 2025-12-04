UP Married Woman Flees With Sister's Fiancé After Stealing Cash and Jewellery, Police Launch Probe

Uttra Pradesh: Leaving behind two children married woman ran away with his sister's fiancé . This incident took place in Hapur police station limits. While leaving the house, she also stole cash and gold and silver ornaments. After the victim's husband complained to the SP (District Superintendent of Police), a case has been registered against the two accused on his orders and an investigation has also been started.

Rohini, a Bulandshahr woman married for 12 years, left home on November 12, claiming she was going to work, and never returned. Her husband reported that she fled with ₹50,000 in cash and gold and silver jewelry. The investigation revealed that Monu, from Gagari village (the fiancé of Rohini's younger sister-in-law), allegedly obtained Rohini's phone number, promised to marry her, and invited her to meet him.

Unable to find his wife, the husband sought help from the SP, who ordered a police investigation. Police have registered a case against Monu and his brother, Lokesh, and are searching for Rohini.