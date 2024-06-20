UP Police Constable Recruitment Scam: Owner of Exam Conducting Company Flees Abroad Amid Paper Leak Investigation

Amid the investigation into the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak case, reports state that the owner of the company has fled to the US. According to the UP Special Task Force (UPSTF), the organisation 'Edutest', which conducted the constable recruitment examination, has been blacklisted.

The private company Edutest, based in Gujarat, had its owner Vineet Arya served notices by the UPSTF to summon him, but he did not appear for the investigation. Edutest was given the responsibility of conducting the constable recruitment exam and had contracted a logistics company in Noida to deliver the exam papers.

The Uttar Pradesh government canceled the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination for a total of 60,244 posts due to the paper leak. More than 48 lakh candidates had applied for this exam. While canceling the examination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the exam would be conducted again within six months.

The board will soon release the new exam date (UP Police Constable Re-Exam Date 2024). Candidates are advised to continue their preparation and keep an eye on the official website uppbpb.gov.in for more information.