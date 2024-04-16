UP Police to probe all angles in SDM death case

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), April 16 The Azamgarh police have started probing the death of Alok Kumar Singh, 43, who was posted in Ghazipur district as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

He was found hanging at his ancestral house in Budhanpur town of Azamgarh district.

“We are probing the matter from all angles,” said the police spokesman and added that they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

Police said Singh was suffering from depression since the death of his wife last year.

He was a PCS officer of the 2003 batch and was looking after the work of the executive officer at Ghazipur municipality.

He was on leave for the last 15 days and had come to his native village. According to his father, Kripa Shankar Singh, the officer, who has two daughters, was alone at home. The family members reported the matter to the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Further investigation into this connection is underway. No suicide note has been found.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor