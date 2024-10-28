UP Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man Dies After Son Attacks Him with Stick During Dispute

A 70-year-old man, identified as Ramnath, succumbed to injuries after being struck with a stick by his son, Manoj Kumar, during a dispute in Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Monday. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Mahona West, within the Shukul Bazar police station area, after a disagreement between the two escalated into violence.

Ramnath sustained serious injuries after being struck with a stick, prompting his family to take him to a community health center. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday night, a police official reported.

Also Read| Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving; Book 314 Cases in Citywide Special Drive.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a search is on to nab the son.