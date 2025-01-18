UP: Sitapur Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Accused of Raping Woman on Pretext of Promising Marriage and Career in Politics

A woman filed a case against Congress Member of Parliament, Rakesh Rathore, from Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping her for over four years on the pretext of promising marriage and a career in politics. The victim is a resident of the Kotwali Nagar area.

On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered a case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station, and the security of the victim has been increased. The victim said that the Congress MP had been sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage for the last several years. She has provided call recordings to the police. She also accused the MP of constantly threatening her.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Kolkata Court Finds Sanjoy Roy Guilty; Accused Claims False Implication, Alleges IPS Involvement.

According to the Navbharat Times report, the woman has alleged that she met Rakesh Rathore in 2018. At that time, he used to be an MLA. During the meeting, Rathore made the woman the women's district president of Tailik Mahasangh Sitapur. The woman alleges that in 202,0 she went to Rakesh Rathore's house on his call. It is alleged that Rathore raped her. After this, he kept blackmailing her continuously. The woman also alleged that Rathore had promised her to divorce his wife and marry her. Further investigation in the alleged case is underway.