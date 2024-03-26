UP: Stones Pelted, Gunshots Fired in Pilibhit During Clash Over Playing Loud Music During Holi Celebrations

Four people were injured in a clash between two groups during a Holi celebration in a village of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, March 25. Clashes broke out between two groups over playing loud DJ music following the Holi festival.

One person received a bullet injury, while three others were injured in a stone-pelting incident that erupted in the Katakwara village on Holi day following an argument between two parties over playing loud music.

According to the news agency PTI, the firing took place in the Barkhera police station area. Circle Officer of Bisalpur Vishal Chaudhari said Vimal was injured in the firing, while Ankit, Satyapal and Vinod were injured in stone-pelting. As per the police, the sides are involved in a long-standing rivalry.