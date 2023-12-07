UP waiter beaten to death as tray carrying used plates touches guests

Ghaziabad, Dec 7 A 26-year-old waiter was killed merely because a tray carrying used plates, touched the guests at a wedding, leading to an argument.

The incident took place at the CGS Vatika guest house on Pusta Road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on November 17.

A fight broke out when a platter of used plates being carried by the waiter touched the guests at the venue. During the fight, the victim, who has been identified as Pankaj, was brutally thrashed by a few men.

Fearing that he was dead, the accused then threw his body into a jungle.

The police started an investigation after Pankaj's body was recovered the next day on November 18 and a deep wound mark was found on his head after the postmortem.

During the probe, the victim's mother told the police that he had gone to work at a wedding venue and did not return home.

The police then found out that Pankaj was working as a waiter at the guest house through a contractor named Manoj Gupta, who was a partner at the venue.

The investigation also revealed that Manoj had also assaulted Pankaj during the fight.

The victim suffered serious head injuries when he was tossed on the ground by the accused, the police said.

Manoj along with Amit Kumar and one other person have now been taken into custody.

