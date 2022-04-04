UP: Youth attacks police outside Gorakhnath Temple

An incident that took place at 7 pm on Sunday at the famous Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh has created a stir in the area. At this place, a young man came running through the gate of the temple and started snatching the weapon from the hand of the security guard Gopal. Within a few seconds of the security guard, the young man started attacking him with a sharp weapon. While the chaos was going on, other jawans rushed to the rescue while the attacking youth also injured the jawans.

All the security personnel rushed to the spot when they came to know about the attack on the temple. He was shouting religious slogans when he attacked the cops. After much effort, the jawans apprehended the attacking youth. Senior police officials also rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. It was seen that an atmosphere of terror was spreading among the devotees in the temple premises.

The attack on the famous Gorakhnath temple has caused a stir in the administration. It was not immediately clear if the attacker belonged to a terrorist organization. According to the information received, the accused is Ahmed Murtaza, a resident of Gorakhpur. Murtaza has done engineering from IIT Mumbai.

The accused was also seriously injured in the scuffle. The youth was later admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Before being admitted to the hospital, Murtaza said that his wife had left him. He had also lost his job, so he was under mental stress.

Murtaza is a resident of Gorakhpur and studied at the prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology)-Bombay, said the police. He graduated in 2015."A laptop and a phone were recovered from him. A ticket was also found. Investigations are on," said Akhil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Gorakhpur.