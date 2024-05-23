Uploading Vote Poll Records Online Could Lead to Mischief: ECI Tells Supreme Court

The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that uploading the record of votes polled (Form 17C) on its website could lead to manipulation and mistrust. The ECI expressed concerns about the potential for images to be altered, causing widespread discomfort and suspicion among the public. The affidavit was filed in response to a Supreme Court order from May 17, which directed the ECI to reply to a plea from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The NGO had sought instructions for the ECI to publish the record of votes polled on its website.

"Currently, the original Form 17C is only available in the Strong Room and a copy is only with the polling agents whose signature it bears. Therefore, there is a direct relationship between each Form 17C and its possessor," the ECI stated in its 255-page affidavit. The ECI also highlighted that the disclosure framework includes the risk of human, logical, and mathematical errors. These disclosures come with disclaimers and progress at different speeds, depending on the capabilities of various Returning Officers and the specific conditions in different constituencies.

ADR approached the Supreme Court, alleging discrepancies in voter turnout data and seeking an order for the ECI to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The ECI argued that complying with the petitioner's request would cause chaos in the election process. The poll body stated that any changes at the end of the election period would lead to confusion and hardship, as there would be insufficient time to train polling parties adequately.

ADR's complaint to the Supreme Court pointed out an "inordinate delay" in releasing final voter turnout data in previous Lok Sabha poll phases. The unusually high revisions of over five percent raised public suspicion about the accuracy of the data. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on May 24, a day before the sixth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

(With Bar and Bench Inputs)