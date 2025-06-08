Uttar Pradesh: 50 delegates from 5 countries take part in 'Bodhi Yatra', meet CM Yogi

Lucknow, June 8 In a bid to place Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist heritage on the world map, Uttar Pradesh government is promoting the state’s Buddhist pilgrimage sites through international collaboration and strategic tourism initiatives. As part of this mission, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in association with the Union Ministry of External Affairs organized a special week-long “Bodhi Yatra”, under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) framework.

The familiarisation trip, held from June 2 to June 7, aimed to showcase key destinations within the state’s Buddhist circuit. A 50-member delegation from five ASEAN nations -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam -- participated in the tour. The group included Buddhist monks, travel agents, and social media influencers.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, speaking to the press, said that Uttar Pradesh is committed to promoting its rich Buddhist heritage on a global platform, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

The recently held 'Bodhi Yatra' aimed to showcase major Buddhist sites like Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kushinagar and Sarnath, as well as Varanasi, Lucknow, and Agra to the world tourism map.

He said that during the trip, the visiting delegation explored important sites such as the Ananda Bodhi Tree, Jetavana Monastery, Piprahwa Stupa, Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Dhamek Stupa, Ashokan Pillar, and several Buddhist museums.

He added that the Yogi government has focused on improving infrastructure, enhancing tourist facilities, and preserving the cultural significance of these sacred places.

Earlier, the international delegation also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and learned about Uttar Pradesh's rich and deeply rooted Buddhist heritage. The Tourism Department extended a warm welcome with traditional hospitality and special presentations, showcasing the spiritual and cultural significance of each site on the ‘Bodhi Yatra’ itinerary.

Meetings were also held during the 'Bodhi Yatra', helping strengthen tourism and cultural ties between India and Southeast Asian countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor