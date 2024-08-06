Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, performing rituals and bowing before the idol of Ram Lalla. A video shared by the Chief Minister on social media shows him engaging in the religious ceremonies.

Before his visit to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Adityanath also prayed at the Hanumangarhi Temple, a prominent religious site dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Following his temple visits, the Chief Minister is set to review development projects in Ayodhya. According to the media report, Adityanath will hold a meeting with officials and public representatives to discuss ongoing development and law enforcement in the city. He will also meet with BJP office bearers at the Circuit House and conduct a field inspection of development works.

On Wednesday, Adityanath will pay tribute at the Samadhi Sthal of Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das Maharaj, unveil a statue of the saint at Digambar Akhara, and participate in a 'bhandara' program. After these events, he will depart Ayodhya for Ambedkar Nagar.