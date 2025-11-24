Uttar Pradesh Horror :Groom Dies in Road Accident After Speeding Truck Hits Him Before Wedding

Wedding celebration came to instant halt when groom heading to venue with barat got hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh Baghpat area. This incident occurred on Sunday night in the Binauli police station area. As per the NDTC reports, Subodh, a resident of Pichokra village, had reached Saroorpur Kalan with his baraat, where the procession paused at the Panchayat building for refreshments.

Deceased was feeling unwell so he briefly stepped aside and at that time speeding truck came and hit him. Groom was rushed to private hospital where doctor declared him dead on arrival. CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the truck, and a case will be filed upon receipt of a formal complaint from the family. Subodh, his family's only son, died in a hit-and-run, turning a celebration into tragedy. Sukhpal Singh, a family member, reported feeling nauseous and stepping outside shortly before the incident. Dr. Raj Singh of the District Hospital confirmed Subodh was dead on arrival at 10:30 pm. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are searching for the driver.

A heart-touching incident happened in Kerala, where a man turned hospital room into wedding venue after bride met with an road accident hours before their wedding. According to reports, Bride Avani was traveling to Kumarakom for bridal makeup, when car she was travelling in lost control and rammed into a tree early in the morning on Firday (Nov 21). Her spine was a serious injured in this incident and was rushed to Kottayam Medical College, where doctors started treating her immediately.

Groom who turned hospital emergency room into an unusual but inspiring wedding venue in Kerala and tied the knot with his bride. Wedding took place at the auspicious time despite an accident; the groom and his family proceeded with the ceremony as planned. Officials said, “Avani suffered a spinal injury and needed specialised care, so she was shifted to the private hospital in Ernakulam around noon. Sharon and his family also reached the hospital soon after. ”