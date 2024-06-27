Uttar Pradesh Horror: Momo Seller Slits Man's Throat on Busy Street in Bareilly Over Dispute; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A horrific video of a man slitting another man's throat has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have occurred on a busy street in Uttar Pradesh last night.

The barbaric video making rounds on social media prompted Bareilly Police to respond on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Inspector in-charge Baradari, Bareilly has been directed to take necessary legal action."

According to information shared on X, the accused is a momo seller (a type of steamed-filled dumpling in Tibetan and Nepali cuisine) identified as Rinku. The victim, Mohammad Shafiq, is in stable condition and has been admitted to the hospital in Bareilly.

Man Slitting Throat of Another on Busy Street of Bareilly

In the 7-second viral clip, the victim is seen lying on the road while another man sits on his back, grabbing his neck and mercilessly slitting it with a knife.

Bareilly City III Circle Officer issued a video statement on X, stating that a fight broke out between two people, and one of them attacked the other with a knife. "One boy stabbed the other man's throat with a knife. The victim is admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition. The knife has been seized, and the accused has been arrested by the police," the statement said.