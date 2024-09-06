Uttar Pradesh Multi-Vehicle Collision: 5 Dead, Including Child, in Barabanki Crash

In a multi-vehicle collision near Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, five people, including one child, lost their lives. This accident occurred in midnight.

The incident on Mehmoodabad road involved a high-speed car en route to Lucknow, which first struck an autorickshaw and then collided with another car approaching from the opposite direction. The collision caused the second car to be thrown into a nearby pond. Three people died at the scene, and two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment as locals attempted a rescue. All victims were in the autorickshaw, traveling to a relative's funeral.

The deceased have been identified as Irfan, Wahidun Nisha, Aziz Ahmed (alias Buddhu), Tahira Bano, and Sabreen, all from the same family in Barabanki district. Three others, including the driver Vivek, sustained injuries.