Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Burqa-Clad Man Caught in Obscene Act at Aligarh Park; Video Goes Viral (Watch Video)

In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, a young man disguised in a burqa was caught engaging in obscene behavior with a woman at Jawahar Park in the Civil Lines area. According to reports, the man arrived at the park dressed in a burqa to meet the woman. Once there, he began indulging in inappropriate and vulgar acts with her in public view. Their behavior soon made other park-goers uncomfortable, especially as the area is frequented by families and children for leisure walks and relaxation. Witnesses said the man continued his actions openly without any concern for the surroundings.

One bystander, disturbed by the scene, began recording the incident on his mobile phone. He approached the couple and confronted the man, saying, "What kind of behavior is this? You can’t do such things here. Take off the burqa—this kind of drama is not allowed here." Following the confrontation, the man removed the burqa, revealing his identity. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens. As of now, the identities of both the man and the woman remain unknown. The incident has raised concerns over public decency, especially in areas frequented by families. Jawahar Park is a popular spot in Aligarh where locals often visit with their families.