Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Allegedly Kills Her Two Children to Go on Honeymoon With Lover

Police have arrested Muskan for the deaths of her two children, Arhan, 5, and Enaya, 1, who were found dead in their home Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar reported that Muskan confessed to killing her children because she saw them as an obstacle to starting a new life with her lover, Junaid.

PTI reported that,"The officer stated that she poisoned them, resulting in their deaths.Muskan had been having an affair with Junaid while her husband, Waseem, was working in Chandigarh.Police said the couple allegedly planned a "honeymoon" after murdering the two children."