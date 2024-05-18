Uttar Pradesh: Shopkeeper Shot in Agra in Broad Daylight by Unidentified Bike-Borne Assailants; CCTV Video Surfaces

A shopkeeper was shot in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in broad daylight by Unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Friday, May 17 at around 10 am in the morning, according to the police in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the shop, and a shocking video is going viral on social media concerning the safety of the people. According to reports, the shopkeeper had a personal dispute with the accused Shahrukh and had threatened to shoot him dead if he did not give the desired extortion amount.

Viral CCTV Video Fro Shop in Agra

In 23 seconds of CCTV footage, it can be seen that the victim, Aamir, was sitting at his clothing shop in Nagla Mewati in Agra when Shahrukh, along with another unknown man, came on a scooty and started firing at Aamir. It is also seen that the victim jumped on the accused to catch him. However, another accused can be visible, firing and ran away on the bike.

Agra Polic Statement on Crime:

As per reports, the police have admitted Aamir to the hospital and his condition is said to be stable. A team has been formed to arrest the absconding accused.