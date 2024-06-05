Uttar Pradesh: Zaib Khan Amrohi Creates 12-Foot Long Charcoal Portrait of PM Narendra Modi to Congratulate Him on Third Term (Watch Video)

The final count for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been concluded, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully retained his Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by 1,52,513 votes.

At this, something unique happened - Artist Zaib Khan Amrohi from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district showcased his artwork to the country. Amrohi is a self-taught artist who works mainly with charcoal portraits.

12-Foot Long Charcoal Portrait of PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: Zaib Khan Amrohi, a supporter of PM Narendra Modi congratulates him on his third term as Prime Minister, by making a charcoal portrait. pic.twitter.com/JTpds3Yz7N — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

"I have made this 8ft long portrait of PM Narendra Modi because the NDA has won a majority and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time... I hope that, like always, he will focus on 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and glorify India in the world," said Zaib Khan Amrohi to the news agency ANI.