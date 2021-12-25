Uttarakhand CM reviews preparedness against COVID-19 Omicron variant

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed preparedness against the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant at a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister had asked all the officials of the health department to visit the districts and take stock of the situation in this regard.

The Chief Minister has also directed to organize a high-level meeting on December 31 after reviewing the districts in this regard. Along with this, the officers have also been instructed to review the situation continuously.

"A total of 27,186 isolation beds are available in the state for COVID-19 treatment. A total of 13,674 oxygen support beds are available in the state, out of which 6,572 oxygen support beds have been reserved for the treatment of COVID-19 if required," informed Secretary Health Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

"A total of 2,113 ICU beds are available in the state, out of which 1,655 ICU beds have been reserved for the treatment of COVID-19 if required," he added.

"A total of 1,451 ventilators are available in the state, out of which 1016 ventilators have been reserved for the treatment of COVID-19 if required," he stated.

"A total of 532 ambulances are available in the state. A total of 22,420 oxygen cylinders, 9,828 oxygen concentrators, 71 oxygen generation plants are functional in the state. Apart from this, the work of setting up 17 oxygen generation plants is in progress," he further stated.

Cabinet Ministers Bishan Singh Chufal, Shri Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Swami Yatheeswaranand, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Secretary Amit Negi, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar etc. attended the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

