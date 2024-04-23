Uttarakhand Forest Blaze: Rising Heatwave Sparks Wildfires in Nanital (Watch Video)

A perilous forest inferno has erupted near Nainital, posing a grave threat to local wildlife and ecosystems. Fueled by arid conditions and fierce winds, the blaze has swiftly spread across vast swathes of wooded terrain. The escalating temperatures have sparked widespread forest fires, particularly in Lohaghat, where the Ladidhura, Chhina, and Tadag forests have been ablaze for two days. The intense fires, propelled by gusty winds, cast a visible haze in the atmosphere, signaling the magnitude of the crisis.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand A forest fire broke out near the Kumaon division, in Nainital. (22.04) pic.twitter.com/iIp99f2L0N — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm for a heatwave across several states of the Indian subcontinent in the coming days. Additionally, the weather agency has forecasted rainfall in various northeastern states. IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions in isolated areas of West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand over specific periods.

"In the past 24 hours, six instances of forest fires have been documented," stated a forest department official. "According to the latest report from Chief Forest Conservator Nishant Varma, these incidents include one in the Champawat Forest Division, two in the Terai East Forest Division, two in the Lansdowne Forest Division, and one within the jurisdiction of the forest panchayat in Champawat Forest Division."