Uttarakhand: Narrow Escape for Workers Clearing Badrinath Highway as Boulders Fall in Chamoli, Video Goes Viral

Workers clearing the Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, narrowly escape death as boulders fell from a mountain on the working site on Thursday, July 11.

A nail-biting video of the incident surfaces online. In a viral clip, it is saw that the workers rushed down the hill seeing the huge rocks sliding down from the mountain.

Workers Narrowly Escape Another Landslide While Clearing the Badrinath Highway

The Badrinath National Highway, which links the pilgrim site of Badrinath Temple, remained closed for over 48 hours on Tuesday after two major landslides in Chamoli district stranded thousands of travellers.

The landslide has ripped connectivity with Badrinath, Joshimath, Niti, Mana, Tapovan, Malari, Lata, Raini, Pandukeshwar, and Hemkund Sahib. Over 2,000 travellers and pilgrims heading towards or returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib remain stranded on the highway.

However, vehicular movement was restored for traffic after hours of efforts on Thursday. "The blocked Badrinath National Highway near Bhanerpani in Chamoli has opened for traffic," Uttarakhand Police posted on X.