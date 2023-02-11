Uttarakhand: Revenue Sub-Inspector Exam to be conducted as per schedule on Feb 12

The Revenue Sub-Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Examination-2022 will be conducted on its scheduled date, February 12, 2023, amidst tight security at various examination centres across the state, informed the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Friday.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Chairman Dr Rakesh Kumar said, "Keeping in mind the future and interests of the candidates, during the year 2023, it has been proposed to conduct about 32 examinations by the Commission."

Several doubts are being expressed by some people regarding the upcoming examinations by referring to the paper leak episode of this Patwari/Lekhpal exam held on January 08, 2023, through various forums and especially through the media.

Notably, as soon as confirmed information was given to the Commission in this regard from the Police Department, the Commission took prompt action and the Patwari/Lekhpal Examination-2022 scheduled for January 08, 2023, was cancelled and for the convenience of the candidates, giving a month's time and keeping in mind their exam preparations, February 12, 2023, was declared as the date for the Patwari exam.

According to the Commission, after raising doubts about the AE/JE examination held in the year 2022 through various mediums, orders were given for an internal inquiry. In view of raising doubts in the internal investigation, the Commission had also requested the SSP, Haridwar/SIT for a thorough investigation and strict action in the case of AE/JE.

Since Sanjeev Chaturvedi, accused in the paper leak case, has been suspended by the Commission, apart from the Patwari exam, the question banks/question papers of the Forest Guard Exam-2022 were also prepared, therefore, to ensure the purity and confidentiality of the examination, the Commission, the Commission said.

The Commission further informed that it was decided to prepare new question papers and organize them. Along with this, it was ensured that all the question papers and question banks printed earlier for the Forest Guard Examination and PCS Main Examination are destroyed according to the rules under the supervision of a high-level committee constituted under the chairmanship of a member of the Commission.

It is also notable that a new team has been deployed by the commission to conduct all the upcoming examinations. Along with this, new question banks and new question papers have been prepared and are being prepared by the new team amidst tight security through the double security circle established by the police/intelligence department on the campus and according to the new question papers from February Between April 2023, Patwari/Lekhpal Exam-2022 will be held on February 12, 2023, PCS Main Exam-2021 from February 23 to 26, 2023 and Forest Guard Exam-2022 on April 09, 2023, the Commission added.

Under the dynamic investigation in the Patwari exam paper leak case by the police department, at present, the list of 44 involved candidates and 12 involved candidates in the AE/JE exam paper leak has been made available to the Commission, which is being matched/verified. As soon as possible, the said list will be uploaded to the website of the Commission. Along with this, necessary action is being initiated to issue notices to these candidates as per the rules and to debar them from the upcoming examination, the Commission informed.

The Commission further stated that all the candidates are assured that the Commission always prioritises their interests. Therefore, he should prepare for the upcoming examinations with full dedication, ignoring any misleading information/rumours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor