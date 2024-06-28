Uttarakhand Shocker: Man in Haridwar Caught With 48 Bottles of Liquor Hidden Under Clothes, Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar apprehended a man, Sajjan Kumar, for possessing a large quantity of liquor hidden on his person. The incident has gone viral on social media, with X, formerly Twitter, users sharing a video of the arrest.

The police seized around 48 liquor bottles from were confiscated from Kumar roaming in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. According to the police, bottles of illicit liquor were hidden on his body parts.

नाम है सज्जन कुमार। हरिद्वार जैसी पवित्र जगह पर चलती–फिरती "शराब की दुकान" लेकर घूम रहा था। शरीर के कोने–कोने से शराब के 48 पव्वे मिले हैं। पुलिसवालों की कमेंट्री सुनने लायक है। पूरा Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/RAjNZm6Zsz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 28, 2024

The accused, identified as Sajjan Kumar, had 48 bottles of adulterated liquor from the police officials. Police officials reported that the liquor bottles were cleverly hidden underneath Kumar's clothes. The viral video appears to show officers asking Kumar to remove the bottles from various concealed locations on his body.

Recently, the tribal areas of Uttarakhand, which included Bangoti, Bandarah and Timra, banned the consumption of alcohol, cannabis, opium, smack, etc.