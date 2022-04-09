Uttarakhand: State Meteorological Department issues red alert for heatwave in several districts

The State Meteorological Department of Uttarakhand has issued a 'red alert' for severe heatwave conditions in several districts of the state on Saturday.

The IMD anticipated that in the coming few days, the temperature can rise much higher than normal in hilly districts of the state and hence, has issued a warning for the scorching heat in Uttarkashi, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Almora, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand from April 9 to April 12.

"This surge in temperature can also cause damage to the crops and vegetables," said Bikram Singh, a senior meteorologist.

"The increased heat in the atmosphere is experienced due to forest fires in many areas of Uttarakhand, which has increased the risk of snow melting and avalanches in the area," it said.

"In Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts, there is a suspected danger of avalanches due to melting of snow in the high Himalayan regions (more than 3500 metres), he added further.

The department has advised the farmers to irrigate regularly to avoid crop damage due to the scorching sun.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor