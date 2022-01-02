Vaishno Devi stampede: J-K LG announces additional Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced an additional Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin who died in the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday.

Now, an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakhs will be given to their families.

The Lieutenant Governor also chaired a high-level meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

A total of twelve persons died and 16 were injured in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine. Nine of the injured were discharged from the hospital.

The stampede took place at around 2:15 am near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Police said that as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

