VBA to flex tribal muscles, field ethnic candidates in Maharashtra's general Assembly seats

Mumbai, Sep 9 The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has decided to field tribal candidates not only for the 25 reserved seats but also in general constituencies in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, VBA President Prakash Ambedkar said that by this, the party would attempt to dispel the notion that tribals should only contest from the ST seats reserved for them.

The VBA will tie up with all important tribal groups in the state and field their candidates in the ST seats as well as the general (open) constituencies to ensure maximum representation for them in the legislature, he said.

For this, the VBA shall hold public rallies for tribals in Kengaon, Jalgaon (September 30), Manmad, Nashik (October 2) and Nagpur (October 5), to bring major tribal groups for a show of strength ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Ambedkar was joined by tribals groups and leaders like the President of Gondwana Republic Party Tuleshwar Markam, General Secretary Shamsingh Markam, state President Harish Uike; President of Bharat Adivasi Party Sunil Gaikwad, Kolam Adim Jamat Sangh's Subedar Madhav Tekam, Eklavya Aghadi's Anil Jadhav, Adivasi Ekta Parishad's Kailas Mali, Adivasi Mana Samaj Sangathan's Ramesh Gajbe, Adivasi Gond Gowari Yuva Shati's Bhagwan Bhonde, Adivasi Vidyarthi Akrit Samiti's Vikas Kudmate and Jayas Sangathan's Amit Tadvi, plus other activists.

Citing data, Ambedkar said that in 24 assembly constituencies, the tribal population is 22 per cent, and in another 20 seats, it ranged from 15-30 per cent, where they could be in a position to swing the results.

Maharashtra's 25 ST seats are -- Nandurbar, Akklkuwa, Shahada, Navapur, Sakri (all in Nandurbar district); Gadchiroli, Aheri, Amgaon, Armori (all in Gadchiroli); Palghar, Igatpuri, Dahanu, Vikramgad, Boisar (all in Palghar); Shirpur, Chopda, Melghat, Ralegaon, Arni, Kalwan, Baglan, Dindori, Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, and Akole -- these falling in different districts around the state.

Flanked by top VBA leaders like Rekha Thakur, Siddharth Mokale and others, Ambedkar pointed out that the tribal regions are the most pollution-free areas and hence are always targeted in the name of development by politicians.

"Whenever a sanctuary is to be built or renovated, all eyes fall on the tribal area. Tribal areas are rich in minerals which are mined, with the companies getting rich and the local tribals becoming poorer, jobless and homeless," claimed Ambedkar.

