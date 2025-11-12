Veteran Naga leader Imkong L. Imchen accorded state funeral in Kohima

Kohima, Nov 12 Veteran Naga politician and five-time MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday after a brief illness, was accorded a state funeral in Kohima on Wednesday.

A senior official said that after the state funeral, the mortal remains of the 75-year-old leader were transported by road from Kohima to his native Mangmetong village in Mokokchung district via Wokha, where the final funeral rites will be performed on Thursday.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, and the departed leader’s wife, Alila Imkong, were present at the state funeral.

In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote: "Paid my last respects to late Mr. Imkong L. Imchen, Advisor to the Govt. of Nagaland, at the State Funeral. He was a dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and the welfare of the people. His contributions will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the veteran leader’s death. Taking to his official X account, Shah said: “Saddened by the passing of Nagaland BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen Ji. Through decades of dedicated service for public welfare, he has left behind a legacy that will be fondly remembered by people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers at this hour of pain".

Born on June 15, 1950, Imchen had a long and distinguished public career spanning over four decades, marked by his commitment to the people of Nagaland. Beginning his political journey in 1980, he held several key ministerial portfolios, including Rural Development, Power, Education, Home, Health and Family Welfare, and Environment, among others.

A respected and humble leader, Imchen was known for his administrative acumen and contributions to governance and development in the state. He was elected to the Nagaland Assembly from the Koridang constituency five times -- first as an Independent in 2003, then on Naga People’s Front tickets in 2008, 2013, and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Acting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Rio, and many other leaders had condoled his demise on Tuesday.

