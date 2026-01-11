VGRC 2026 kicks off in Rajkot, realising the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat'

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Saurashtra-Kutch’ on Sunday, along with a five-day business exhibition at Marwadi University, Rajkot, realising the vision of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat’ and embodying the theme of “Regional Aspirations with Global Ambition.”

The event saw the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Minister for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary M.K. Das, and other dignitaries, who all became witnesses to the industrial prowess and skills of the Saurashtra-Kutch Region.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited the massive exhibition covering 18,000 square meters. At the ‘Enterprise Excellence Pavilion,’ he observed the contributions from leading organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Essar, Nyara Energy, and Jyoti C.N.C., highlighting their role in the nation’s economic growth. The Prime Minister also lauded Gujarat’s growing industrial capacity and technological advancements.

At the ‘Ocean of Opportunities’ Pavilion, showcasing the vast potential of Saurashtra and Kutch’s coastal regions, the Prime Minister showed keen interest.

Presentations by the Gujarat Maritime Board on the blue economy, along with innovative technologies displayed by stalls such as Reliance New Energy, attracted considerable attention. The exhibition also demonstrated the balance between industrial growth and environmental sustainability.

To encourage local arts and small-scale industries, an MSME Pavilion was organised under the mantra of ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi.’

Prime Minister Modi visited this section to view rural artisans’ handicrafts and the Swadeshi Haats, noting his impressions in the visitor’s book.

Scheduled to run until January 15, the exhibition aims to provide an educational and inspiring experience for students and the people while providing renewed momentum to the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047.’

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor