Video: Doctor Brutally Assaulted by Man in UP’s Bulandshahr, OPD Services Shut Down in Protest

Uttar Pradesh: A doctor stationed at the Shikarpur Community Health Center was brutally assaulted by a man in a video that has gone viral on social media. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the doctor, Dr. Yogesh, speaking on the phone when he is attacked by a man in a short and white vest.

Following the incident, doctors at the hospital have suspended OPD services in protest. Patients are currently left without treatment as a result of the shutdown.

Dr. Manoj Chaudhary, District President of the Provincial Medical Services Association, Bulandshahr, said, "'Our doctor, Dr. Yogesh, was on duty when he was assaulted by an individual. We have the video, and the police have been provided with evidence. Although the police arrested him, he was released the same night"

"After being released, he returned and caused more trouble. In protest, we demand the strictest action against him. Until action is taken, we will remain here. We have temporarily shut down the OPD," he added.