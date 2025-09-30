Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away at 93: PM Modi Condoles Demise of Veteran Delhi BJP Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 30, expressed condolences on the demise of veteran Delhi BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, calling him a "outstanding leader."

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at 94 at Delhi AIIMs on Tuesday morning. The first president of the Delhi BJP and former MP, had been treated at the hospital for the past few days. He breathed his last at around 6 am.

"The news of the sudden demise of BJP's senior leader, the first president of Delhi BJP, Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP family stands with their family members. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti," Delhi unit of the BJP wrote in a post on X.

"Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior BJP leader aged 93 years, was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi, where he passed away in the morning of 30th September 2025," Delhi AIIMS issued a statement.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of the Delhi BJP, who passed away this morning. He was 94 years old. Professor Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and unwavering dedication to public service. From the days of the Jana Sangh, he worked tirelessly to propagate the ideology of the RSS in Delhi. His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all of us in the BJP."

Born on December 3, 1931, than undivided (before partition) Lahore, Punjab. He was the fourth of seven children of Kaviraj Khazan Chand. Malhotra is remembered as an Indian politician and a sports administrator. He was elected as Delhi BJP's president in 1977-80, 1980-84.

VK Malhotra won his first Lok Sabha elections in 1999 after defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.