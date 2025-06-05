Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence On Kingfisher Airlines Collapse: ‘I Regret the Failure, But I’m No Thief’

Vijay Mallya recently made one of the rare public appearance on Raj Shamani podcast, where he addressed the allegations that were made on him. He also said that he might consider coming back to India if he will get fair trial. During one on one conversation Vijay issued an public apology, while denying the theft allegation for the failure of one of the biggest airlines Kingfisher.

He stated that I am sorry, I apologise to everyone for the failure of now defunct Kingfisher Airline which was once a status symbol. However he argued that the situation was not as simple as it seemed and claimed he did not intend to commit any crimes.

Allegations on Vijay Mallya

Mallya has been accused of not repaying more than Rs 9,000 crore debt to Indian banks that were used for Kingfisher Airlines. Since 2016, he has been living in the United Kingdom and is fighting being sent back to India. Although he has lost several legal cases, including a UK court decision in 2018 that supported his extradition, Mallya is still challenging his return to India. He claims he will not be treated fairly and that the media has unfairly judged him.