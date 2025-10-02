Vijayadashami: Kerala’s festival of letters blends faith, culture and community

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 Vijayadashami in Kerala has evolved into a celebration that transcends religious boundaries. On Thursday, thousands of tiny tots from across the state, Hindus, Christians, and even Muslims were initiated into the world of letters at ceremonies held in temples, cultural organisations, clubs, and schools.

Over the years, the tradition has expanded beyond temples, with Christian churches and, on rare occasions, mosques hosting the initiation ritual.

On this day, eminent personalities step into the role of teacher -- writers, filmmakers, priests, vice chancellors, and even politicians -- helping little ones trace their first syllables on a plate of rice.

Among those who participated this year was master filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, alongside senior politicians and temple priests.

Following tradition, the guru uses a golden ring to write sacred words on the child’s tongue: Hindu children begin with “Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha”, while Christian children inscribe “Sree Yesu Mishihaye Namaha.”

The largest crowds, however, gather at Thunchan Parambu in Tirur, the cradle of Malayalam literature and the revered birthplace of Thunchathu Ezhuthachan.

More than 5,000 children, many travelling from distant places, assemble here each year, patiently waiting for their turn to enter the world of letters.

The Panachikkad temple in Kottayam is another centre that draws thousands of eager families.

Yet the significance of Vijayadashami goes far beyond the rituals. It is a festival that embodies courage, truth, and faith.

At its heart lies the initiation into learning, 'Vidyarambham', a tradition that reminds society of the enduring power of knowledge.

At Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, the ceremonies began at dawn.

In homes and temples alike, the first letters are traced on children’s tongues or on grains of rice, a symbolic act to usher in the sweetness of wisdom.

Vijayadashami also carries the ritual of Ayudha Puja -- the worship of tools and instruments -- underscoring the sacredness of work.

Farmers, artisans, and professionals seek blessings for safety and success in their daily labour, reinforcing the idea that knowledge and skill are inseparable.

What makes this day striking is its ability to blend tradition with inclusiveness.

Whether in the grandeur of Thunchan Parambu, the bustle of Panachikkad, or the intimacy of a family home, the message remains the same: learning is divine.

