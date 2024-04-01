Wake Up At 6:30, Dal, Sabzi For Lunch: Arvind Kejriwal's Tihar Jail Menu and Routine Revealed

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor excise policy scam. He will be in Tihar's Jail No 2, with his ex-deputy, Manish Sisodia in Jail No 1, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain in Jail No 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Jail No 5.

Kejriwal and the other prisoners' days will begin at sunrise, which is around 6:30 am this time of the year. The prisoners will get tea and a few slices of bread as their breakfast. After a morning shower Kejriwal will leave for court (if a hearing is scheduled) or sit down for a meeting with his legal team. Lunch will be between 10:30 and 11 am, and consists of a dal, a sabzi, and five rotis or rice. Prisoners are then locked in their cells from noon to 3 pm. At 3:30 pm they get a cup of tea and two biscuits, and can meet their lawyers at 4 pm. An early dinner - the same as lunch - is at 5:30 pm, after which the prisoners are locked up for the night by 7 pm.

Kejriwal can watch the television except during scheduled prison activities, such as meals and lock-UP. Between 18 and 20 channels, including news, entertainment, and sports are allowed. There are doctors and medical staff available 24/7 in case of an emergency; Kejriwal, who is a diabetic, will have regular check-ups during his imprisonment. Kejriwal, his colleagues behind bars, and other senior AAP leaders have denied all charges; they have pointed to an investigation that has spanned two years and resulted in no cash recovery, and accused the BJP of a "political conspiracy" to discredit the opposition party before an election. The AAP has said Mr Kejriwal's arrest was timed to interfere with his poll campaign plans. The opposition has also accused the BJP of using investigative agencies that report to the centre - like the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation - to target rival political leaders before the election.