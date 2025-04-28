Watch: Kedarnath Temple Decorated with Flowers as Doors Open for Darshan on May 2, Video Goes Viral

The preparations are underway for the grand opening for the most religious temple Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. The Char Dham yatra will commence on April 30. Ahead of the opening of Kedarnath temple on May 2nd it is being decorated with flowers.

Pushkar Singh Dhami shared this video on his X account, which shows, temple being decked up. While posting video he wrote, "Shri Kedarnath Dham is being decorated with flowers before the doors open. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Baba from May 2."

Helicopter flights to Kedarnath begin on May 2

Helicopter flights to Kedarnath begin on May 2, and Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra commences on April 30. IRCTC will start accepting online reservations on April 8. In an effort to stop online fraud, authorities, such as UCADA and cyber police, are keeping a close eye on social media fraud and fake booking websites. CEO of UCADA, Sonika, said that if anyone tries to sell the tickets illegally, strict action will be taken against the culprit. She also said that good measures are being taken to help the public with this pilgrimage.

Health advisory Issued for Pilgrims

The Uttarakhand government has released health advice for pilgrims. They strongly suggest that pilgrims get a health checkup before starting the journey and prepare their bodies by walking, practicing breathing exercises (pranayama), and doing heart-strengthening exercises. Pilgrims are asked to register on the Health and Tourism Registration App.

The advice, available in 12 languages, reminds pilgrims to bring necessary medicines. In the previous year, 246 pilgrims died due to health issues, and 242 died in 2023. These deaths were mainly caused by altitude sickness, lack of oxygen, and heart attacks.