Watch Video! 2 Bihar healthcare workers fight over Rs 500 bribe

Corruption has increased in Bihar. Government employees are beating each other over it. A similar incident took place in Jamui district. Asha activists and ANM clashed over giving BCG dose to a newborn baby at a referral hospital in Laxmipur. The two clashed at the hospital. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.When ASHA worker Rintu Kumari, along with the pregnant woman, reached Ranjana Kumari to get the child BCG vaccine, she allegedly demanded ₹ 500 in return for giving the vaccine. When the child’s family members did not pay the money, the ANM allegedly misbehaved with them.

This led to an argument between Asha employee Rintu Kumari and ANM Ranjana Kumari. In a short time, the argument turned into a fight. A young man standing there captured the whole thing on his mobile phone. The video of the incident then went viral on social media. The matter is now under investigation. The 29-second video shows two women beating each other. They are both pulling each other's hair. A man is seen resolving their quarrel.