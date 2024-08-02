Wayanad Landslides: 40 Rescuers Launch Search Operations on Fourth Day Amid Rains

Braving adverse weather and tough terrain, 40 rescue teams resumed their search efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad district on Friday, marking the fourth day of operations. The efforts were significantly bolstered by the completion of a 190-foot Bailey bridge, which now allows for the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected areas, including Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets.

The 40 teams will carry out search operations across six zones in the landslide-affected areas: Attamala and Aaranmala (first zone), Mundakkai (second zone), Punchirimattam (third zone), Vellarimala village (fourth zone), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth zone), and the riverbank (sixth zone).

The joint teams will include personnel from the army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG along with three locals and one forest department employee.

In addition, a three-pronged search operation will commence focusing on the Chaliyar River, as outlined in the rescue plan by authorities. Eight police stations along the 40-kilometer stretch of the river will collaborate with local swimming experts to search for bodies that may have been carried downstream or are trapped along the riverbanks.

Besides this, the Coast Guard, Navy, and Forest Department will jointly conduct a search operation focusing on the riverbanks and areas where bodies may be trapped, according to the rescue plan.