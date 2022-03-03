WB BJP leader attack: Anirban Ganguly wants strict action against accused

BJP leader Anirban Ganguly wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a violent attack on the BJP candidate from ward 10 at Konnagar - Krishna Bhattacharya--during the local body elections on February 26.

Condemning the attack on the BJP leader, Ganguly said, in the letter, whether state chief secretary HK Dwivedi will term it as a constitutional crisis.

He further appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate action on this issue as the buck stops with her and anything that happens to Bhattacharya will forever be laid at her doorstep.

He said, "I hope you will take cognisance of the matter, initiate action against perpetrators and at least indicate that West Bengal is under the "Rule of Law" and not the "Rulers' Law".

Ganguly said, "A woman, who is a widow, a senior citizen and a very respected name in her area, can be bludgeoned so mercilessly and that too under the watch of a women Chief Minister."

He added, "To think that you yourself, having borne the brunt of such an attack in the past, continued to turn a blind eye to the violent misdeeds and propensities of your party cadres and their shenanigans is astounding to say the least whether a party which bases itself on such blood-thirsty ways really can claim to be a party of governance is a question that you may perhaps ponder over and introspect."

The BJP leader also said, "No words are enough to condemn the attack on Smt Krishna Bhattacharya, will your Chief Secretary, Mr HK Dwivedi term this as a "Constitutional Crisis", if this is not a "Constitutional Crisis", pray what is?"

( With inputs from ANI )

