WB post-poll violence: CBI announces Rs 50,000 reward for info on 3 absconding accused in BJP worker's murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Crime Branch has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each against three more absconding accused in the murder case of 26-year-old Kishore Mandi, who was the Mandal Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha at Binpur Assembly, Jhargram in the post-poll violence, said CBI DIG, Akhilesh Singh on Wednesday.

The CBI had issued posters to track down the fugitive accused in the post-poll violence investigation.

After Kolkata and North Bengal, this time the Central Investigation Agency followed the same path in Jangal Mahal.

CBI announced a financial reward of Rs 50,000 per head for the three fugitives, including the Trinamool panchayat chief, in connection with the murder of a BJP worker in Jhargram. The Central investigating agency will give a financial reward to any person who can find out about the accused," Singh told ANI.

Besides, the name and identity of the person providing the information will be kept secret, he said.

"The accused in the murder of BJP activist Kishore Mandi in Jhargram is still absconding. Kishore Mandi, leader of BJP's Kisan Morcha, was killed in Jhargram village. Procession after the last assembly elections," he said.

Several Trinamool leaders and activists were named in the murder case.

The CBI issued posters in the name of three of them. Among them are Deben Soren (45), head of Dubra Gram Panchayat in Jamboni Thana area of Jhargram district, Rajkishore Mahata (26), and Hare Krishna Mahata (33).

Rajkishore Mahata and Hare Krishna Mahata are both known to be active grassroots activists in the area.

The Special Crime Branch of the CBI has started an investigation into Post-Poll Violence on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI has arrested a number of accused in different districts of the state since it took over the investigation. However, the CBI has launched a crackdown on fugitives who have not yet been caught.

This time, the Special Crime Branch has provided a mobile number and an email ID to provide information on any fugitive accused in the murder of a BJP worker in Jhargram. The CBI has requested to contact the helpline number or email.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor