Weather to remain dry in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 9 Dry weather is likely to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological (MeT) department on Tuesday.

The weather was inclement in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

Srinagar had 20, Pahalgam 16 and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 10.9, Leh 13.9 and Kargil 16.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 27, Katra 24.6, Batote 19.5, Banihal 19 and Bhaderwah 18.8 as the minimum temperature.

