Webcasting will be done in each polling booth in Bengal this time

Kolkata, April 3 The Election Commission of India has decided to conduct webcasting in each polling booth in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that besides web-casting, assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also be taken to prevent election malpractices in the booths.

It needs to be mentioned here that the poll panel has already announced its decision to deploy as many as 920 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in West Bengal for the seven-phase polls, the highest among all Indian states.

During his visit to West Bengal before the election dates were announced, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar hinted at ensuring maximum webcasting coverage for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

During the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, around 51 per cent of the polling stations were covered under webcasting.

The total number of polling booths in West Bengal this time is 80,453, higher than the figures of 79,501 in the last elections.

