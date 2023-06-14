West Bengal: 8 detained after bag containing bombs recovered from car in Bishnupur
By ANI | Published: June 14, 2023 12:11 PM2023-06-14T12:11:40+5:302023-06-14T12:15:03+5:30
Bishnupur (West Bengal) [India], June 14 : As many as eight people were detained after a bag containing bombs was recovered from their car, informed officials on Wednesday.
Bishnupur, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Qutubuddin Khan said that during the checking of vehicles, a bag containing bombs was recovered from a car.
"A bag containing bombs has been recovered from a car during the checking of vehicles in Bankura. 8 people were detained," said Qutubuddin Khan.
Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.
