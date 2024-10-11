West Bengal: Indian Medical Association Asks CM Mamata Banerjee to Settle Young Doctors' Concerns

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the ongoing hunger strike by young doctors, which has been underway for almost a week. The IMA emphasized that the West Bengal government has the capacity to meet the doctors' demands and expressed concern over the situation's impact on the medical fraternity. In their letter, the IMA stated, “It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on Fast unto Death struggle... They deserve your immediate attention.” The organization assured the Chief Minister of their support and offered assistance in resolving the issues faced by the doctors.

The hunger strike, initiated by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front on October 5, stems from demands for justice related to the RG Kar rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor. The protesting doctors are currently situated at Dharmatala in Kolkata and have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.

One of the junior doctors, Dr. Aqeeb, stated that their primary demand is for justice in the RG Kar case, criticizing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) handling of the situation. They also seek representation for students on committees formed in medical colleges, which they believe would foster health reforms. Dr. Aqeeb emphasized that their demands are legitimate and called for the state government's attention.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Bodies of Elderly Couple Found in Nagaur Water Tank; Suicide Note Recovered (Watch Video)

In previous protests, doctors reported being obstructed by authorities, alleging intimidation tactics by the state police, including blocking essential supplies and physical assaults on protesting doctors. The hunger strike features six doctors, including Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, Anustup Mukhopadhyay, Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra, who are all committed to this cause until their demands are addressed.

The protesting doctors are also calling for increased police protection in hospitals and the removal of the health secretary, highlighting the need for a safer environment for medical professionals.