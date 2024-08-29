What Is Jio Brain? Mukesh Ambani Unveils AI Brainchild at Reliance AGM 2024

The richest man in India and Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, at the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday, August 29, announced many Artificial Intelligence (AI) products for Jio customers. Ambani announced 'Jio Brain', a suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle.

The company planning to set up gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which will powered by the company's green energy system, said Ambani in its AGM address to shareholders.

"To streamline Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. We call this Jio Brain," Ambani said. "We also plan to create multiple AI inference facilities across our captive locations throughout the country, which we will scale up to support the growing demand," he said.

The Reliance Jio aims to form the world's lowest AI inferencing cost, he said. “We are committed to democratising AI. We will partner with leading global companies to make AI applications more affordable.”

What Is Jio Brain?

Jio Brain enabled Reliance Industries to accelerate AI adoption across its all sectors to understand customer needs. "Jio Brain enables us to accelerate AI adoption across Jio, driving faster decisions, more accurate predictions, and better understanding of customer needs," Ambani explained.

At the 47th AGM, Reliance Chairman #MukeshAmbani unveils 'Jio Brain'—a comprehensive AI platform set to transform Jio and other Reliance companies. Accelerating AI adoption, driving smarter decisions, & better understanding customer needs.#AI#JioBrain@reliancejiopic.twitter.com/gJqVC8JuQU — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 29, 2024

"We are also starting to use Jio Brain to drive a similar transformation across other Reliance operating companies, and to fast-track their AI journey as well...With Jio’s AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices," he further stated.

"Today, we are excited to talk about a new service that we are developing, that makes using AI as easy as making a phone call. We call this service Jio Phonecall AI, which lets you use AI with every phone call. Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, which means automatically convert it from voice to text. It can also summarize the call, and even translate it into another language," said Akash Ambani