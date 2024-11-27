What is One Nation, One Subscription (ONOS) Scheme? Explained

After reading about the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative, many may have assumed it pertains to a subscription scheme for OTT platforms. However, this scheme is not related to entertainment; rather, it focuses on the education sector. The central government has approved the One Nation, One Subscription scheme, which aims to provide access to internationally renowned journals, magazines, and research papers for universities and educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

At present, academic institutions rely on multiple library consortia operating under different ministries. Each institution subscribes to journals independently, often leading to resource disparities, inefficiencies, and higher costs. The ONOS scheme aims to address these issues by providing equitable access to resources for all government higher educational institutions through a single, centralized platform.

What is the ONOS Scheme?

The ONOS scheme is designed to centralize and streamline access to academic journals for higher educational institutions, including central and state universities, colleges, and key national institutions. Under this initiative, these resources will be made accessible via a unified platform, eliminating the need for individual subscriptions by institutions.

How Will It Work?

The scheme will be implemented through the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an initiative under the University Grants Commission (UGC). INFLIBNET will handle payments to publishers, ensuring that international journals are readily available to higher education institutions.

Key Features of the ONOS Scheme

Budget Allocation: The government has allocated ₹6,000 crore for the scheme, which will be implemented over three years (2025–2027). Extensive Coverage: The initiative will make 13,000 journals from 30 international publishers available to 6,300 educational institutions nationwide. Inclusivity: Institutions with limited resources will gain access to journals, bridging the gap between resource-rich and resource-constrained establishments. Efficiency: By eliminating the need for separate subscriptions, the scheme will save time and reduce costs for institutions.

Who Will Benefit?

The ONOS scheme is a game-changer for India's education sector, benefiting: