Who Is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? Woman From Los Angeles Living in India Since 30 Years Reaches Mahakumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Among the many devotees attending, a young woman named Harsha Richaria has garnered significant attention on social media. Harsha is a social media influencer who became a Sadhvi two years ago. She is associated with Guru Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shri Kailashanand Giri Maharaj and the Niranjani Akhara. However, like Harsha, another female Sadhvi has been making waves for her grace and presence — Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati is originally from Los Angeles, California and graduated from Stanford University, she has been living at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, India for the past 30 years. She recently arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Speaking about the event, Sadhvi Saraswati said that the Mahakumbh is not just an opportunity for a holy dip at the Sangam but a chance to immerse oneself in devotion. She praised the event for showcasing the greatness of Indian culture and heritage, stating, "This is not a rock concert or a sports event."

Arrived yesterday in the Maha Kumbha Mela! Such a blessing to be here joining the tens of millions of people who had a sacred bath, on the full moon, and will have one on the sacred day of Makar Sankranti.

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati was born in California, USA. She first came to India as a tourist in 1996 and was deeply impressed by Indian culture and traditions. This experience had such a profound impact on her that she decided to leave her home and family to embrace sannyas at the age of 30. She took refuge at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram on the banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh. Bhagwati Saraswati holds a PhD in psychotherapy and is the president of the Divine Shakti Foundation, working extensively for women's empowerment in Rishikesh.

Reflecting on her journey, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati noted the stark differences between American and Indian mentalities. She observed that in America, people often complain, whether about money or health issues. In contrast, she said, "India is different. People here have faith in the Supreme God and stay away from complaints."

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, originally from Los Angeles & a graduate of Stanford University, who has been living at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh for almost 30 years now participates in #PrayagrajMahakumbh2025.





"This is not just an opportunity to take a holy dip at Sangam, this is an opportunity for people to take a holy dip in their belief in their devotion. This is the strength and greatness of Indian culture...This is neither a rock concert nor a sporting event. Who have people gathered for in such large numbers? For their devotion, for their belief. All government arrangements made here - with the strength of their devotion, PM Modi and CM Yogi, are unfathomable," she said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Saraswati said, "Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, when I took the holy dip in Sangam, I was thinking what did I do right in the previous births that I got this opportunity in this birth...I consider myself fortunate. Today, we took the holy bath with our family of crores of people...The power of Sanatana Dharma is for everyone, no matter where you belong to. I believe there is a solution to every problem in the holy dip of Sangam..."