Who Is Sanjay Malhotra: RBI's New Governor Replacing Shaktikanta Das

The central government on Monday named Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next RBI Governor. He will take over as RBI Governor from Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure will be ending on December 10, 2024. He has already been the RBI’s governor for longer than the typical five-year maximum of recent decades. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Malhotra as the next RBI Governor for a three-year term beginning from December 12, 2024,

Who Is Sanjay Malhotra?

Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, is currently serving as Revenue Secretary

Sanjay Malhotra holds an engineering degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA

With over 33 years of experience, he has worked across various sectors including finance, taxation, information technology, and power.

He has held significant positions such as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and has been involved in tax policy formulation at both state and central levels.

Malhotra has extensive expertise in finance and taxation at both the State and Central Government levels.